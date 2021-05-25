McNeese baseball headed to Hammond for Southland Conference Tournament

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a year hiatus due to COVD-19, the Southland Conference Tournament returns this week as the defending champions, McNeese has a clear understanding of what playing in the postseason means.
“Once you’ve been to the postseason you kind of know it’s different. You know it is different, you know the games matter different just like the conference games matter different,” McNeese coach Justin Hill said. “Through 56 games and through everything else, we certainly earned these opportunities, so yeah it’s a big deal... getting the lead early, expanding on the lead, every error, everything is just concentrated so much more.”
The games may feel different and have higher stakes, but after finishing 6-2 in their last eight games, Senior Nate Fisbecksays the Cowboys are looking to improve off of their recent success.
“I think you are always trying to build off of what you have, and like Coach Hill says, ‘You want to be playing your best baseball come conference tournament.’”, Fisbeck said. “So I think we are at that point, I think we are playing really good baseball right now, and just going to try to keep it going.”
One part of the Pokes’ success is their ability to excel at what is asked of them. Pitcher Will Dion has bounced around all over the pitching staff for example. He began as the Cowboys’ ace before being moved to the closer spot, just for him to take on the seven-inning specialist role shortly thereafter.
“I try to go in every game the same way,” Dion said. “Now, people are just trying to get the job done as fast as possible as I said. It’s not trying to be a hero you’re just trying to get in and get out.”
McNeese as the seven seed will face the second-seeded Privateers of UNO on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Then entire tournament takes place in Hammond and will conclude with the championship on Saturday, May 29.
