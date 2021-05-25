50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Mask mandate lifted for students in Louisiana classrooms

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: May. 25, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday, May 25 he would be ending most of Louisiana’s coronavirus restrictions in a new proclamation that will go into effect on Wednesday, May 26.

Gov. Edwards also said he would be lifting the statewide mask mandate that requires students to wear a mask in classroom and school events.

Schools can end the mask mandate at the end of the current semester/quarter.

However, the governor said masks will still be required on public transit systems, health care facilities, and prisons.

Local school districts, parish governments, and businesses can still set their own mask requirements, the governor said.

Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) President Sandy Holloway issued the following statement:

“Earlier this month our Board directed Superintendent Brumley to meet with Governor Edwards to request removing the mask mandate for K-12 students, and I am pleased with the Governor’s decision today to lift the requirement. Our state has been a leader in safely returning students to daily, in-person learning, and that progress will now continue with our school systems taking the reins in developing COVID-19 policies appropriate for their local communities. On behalf of BESE, I thank Governor Edwards, Superintendent Brumley and his team, state and local health officials, and our K-12 teachers and administrators across the state for their efforts and cooperation as we enter what is hopefully the final phase of educating through COVID-19 in Louisiana.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Live Weather Blog - May 17, 2021
SWLA WEATHER BLOG: May 17, 2021
Barricade situation: Person found dead in motel room
Barricade situation: Person found dead in motel room
May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified

Latest News

FILE - In this image provided by the Department of Health and Human Services, federal agents...
Feds take down Medicare scams that preyed on virus fears
The COVID-19 pandemic has been an “incredible, unprecedented challenge” for kids and their...
NIH director encourages scientists to study impact of pandemic on mental health of children
The COVID-19 pandemic has been an “incredible, unprecedented challenge” for kids and their...
COVID: National Institutes of Health asks for grant to study mental illness in kids
A shipment of the Pfizer-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton...
Louisiana has wasted 12,000 doses of COVID vaccine, top health official says