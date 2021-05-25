50/50 Thursdays
LSU swimming coach Dave Geyer steps down

LSU swimming coach Dave Geyer
LSU swimming coach Dave Geyer(Chris Parent / LSU Athletics)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: May. 25, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU athletic director Scott Woodward announced Tuesday, May 25, that swimming head coach Dave Geyer has resigned.

He added co-head coach Doug Shaffer will remain as the diving coach.

“I want to thank Dave for his dedication and commitment to LSU for 16 years,” said Woodward. “Coach Geyer represented LSU with class and made countless contributions to our athletics program - both in and out of the pool. Coach Geyer will always be a valued member of the LSU community, and I wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Geyer was head coach of the LSU swimming team for 11 years.

