LSU swimming coach Dave Geyer steps down

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU athletic director Scott Woodward announced Tuesday, May 25, that swimming head coach Dave Geyer has resigned.

He added co-head coach Doug Shaffer will remain as the diving coach.

“I want to thank Dave for his dedication and commitment to LSU for 16 years,” said Woodward. “Coach Geyer represented LSU with class and made countless contributions to our athletics program - both in and out of the pool. Coach Geyer will always be a valued member of the LSU community, and I wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Geyer was head coach of the LSU swimming team for 11 years.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.