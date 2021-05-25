50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Louisiana has wasted 12,000 doses of COVID vaccine, top health official says

A shipment of the Pfizer-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton...
A shipment of the Pfizer-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, La. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.(Source: Our Lady of the Lake)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: May. 25, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana has let 12,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine go to waste, one of Louisiana’s top health officials said.

Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) made the announcement at the same news conference Gov. John Bel Edwards announced he was lifting most of the state’s remaining coronavirus restrictions.

Dr. Kanter said the number of wasted doses was out of the 3.85 million doses that have allocated to the state.

Both leaders urged Louisiana residents who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus to do so.

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccine, Testing Locations

Gov. Edwards credited his ability to lift the remaining coronavirus restrictions with the wide availability of three coronavirus vaccines that have been given emergency approval by the federal government.

The governor announced Tuesday that Louisiana is ahead of only Mississippi and Alabama in terms of vaccination rates. He said he expects the state to soon announce incentivized programs, like in other states, for residents to get vaccinated but declined to provide further details.

Gov. Edwards did clarify the incentives will be covered with federal dollars but have to be appropriated by the Louisiana Legislature.

As of Monday, May 25, more than 1.42 million Louisiana residents have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to LDH.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Live Weather Blog - May 17, 2021
SWLA WEATHER BLOG: May 17, 2021
Barricade situation: Person found dead in motel room
Barricade situation: Person found dead in motel room
May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified

Latest News

FILE - In this image provided by the Department of Health and Human Services, federal agents...
Feds take down Medicare scams that preyed on virus fears
The COVID-19 pandemic has been an “incredible, unprecedented challenge” for kids and their...
NIH director encourages scientists to study impact of pandemic on mental health of children
The COVID-19 pandemic has been an “incredible, unprecedented challenge” for kids and their...
COVID: National Institutes of Health asks for grant to study mental illness in kids
(FILE)
Mask mandate lifted for students in Louisiana classrooms