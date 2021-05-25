50/50 Thursdays
Longtime LSU gymnastics assistant coach retires

LSU Gymnastics
LSU Gymnastics(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Amanda Lindsley
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: May. 25, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Longtime LSU gymnastics assistant coach Bob Moore has announced his retirement.

Moore has a record of 10 vault national champions and considered the greatest vault coach in NCAA gymnastics.

“I have been so blessed to work with such incredible young women over the years. They have taught me so much and all of them are like daughters to me. I am so thankful for Jay and his friendship over the years. It’s been quite the journey to get here. The next chapter will include more fishing and spending time with my wife, Sandra, and precious grandkids”, said Moore.

During Moore’s tenure, LSU gymnasts have won seven NCAA vault championships and eight SEC titles. They have combined for 54 all-America honors, 21 All-SEC selections, and 21 perfect 10.0 scores.

“Beyond coaching, he truly is a great friend. Those who know him know his warmth and kindness to others is second to none. He will be missed daily, however we know he will remain present as a resource and confidant to us all. His years of service and tremendous success with this program should be celebrated, and I look forward to honoring his hall of fame career in the coming weeks and months,” said head coach Jay Clark.

Moore coached Susan Jackson, Ashleigh Clare-Kearney, and Ashleigh Gnat who all finished as the nation’s top performer on the vault during their careers.

