Four LSU Tigers named to All-SEC Teams

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - On Monday, May 24 the Southeastern Conference announced their All-SEC Teams as voted on by league coaches. Four LSU Tigers found their way to All-SEC Teams.

Freshman phenoms Tre’ Morgan and Dylan Crews were selected to Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC Teams. Morgan was also named to the All-SEC Defensive Team, Jordan Thompson was also selected to the Freshman All-SEC Team. Junior pitcher Landon Marceaux was also selected to Second-Team All-SEC.

Morgan ranks No. 3 in the SEC in batting average at .370 hitting .390 in SEC play, he was also No. 1 in hits with 80, No. 1 in runs scored at 59, No. 4 in triples with four, No. 2 in doubles with 15, No. 3 in on-base percentage at .461 and No. 5 in stolen bases at 14.

Crews, a native of Longwood, Fla. enters the SEC Tournament on a eight game hitting streak and ranks No. 9 in the SEC in batting average at .347, No. 6 in hits at 74, No. 4 in runs scored with 56, total bases with 129, No. 7 in on-base at .448 and No. 6 in walks with 37.

One of the best SEC defensive shortstops in Thompson has shown tremendous range and has shown power at the plate with eight homers, 24 RBI, 32 runs scored and five steals.

Marceaux, ranks No. 3 in the SEC in cumulative ERA at 2.04 and ranks No. 2 in the league in innings pitched and No. 8 in strike outs with 98. The Destrehan, La. product had an impressive streak of not allowing an earned run over 33.2 consecutive innings.

The Tigers will take on Georgia on Tuesday, May 25 at 4:30 p.m. in the SEC Tournament in Hoover.

