FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated storms return this afternoon, warm with a few storms possible each day

Making your way off to work and school this morning thankfully we are off to a dry start as we aren’t tracking any showers in the area, but you’ll still want to grab that rain jacket or umbrella because that looks to change as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures are off to a warm start though as we are sitting in the lower 70′s for many areas with a few upper 60′s in the mix as well. As we move throughout the day we can expect to see some sunshine mixed with cloud cover and that will help to warm us quickly through the morning and into the afternoon as highs reach the lower to middle 80′s. Much like Monday however we can expect a few showers and storms to develop with the daytime heating but they will be hit or miss with most areas staying on the drier side. Heavy downpours will be possible with these storms, but the threat of any flooding or significant issues remains low as the storms will be moving instead of stationary.