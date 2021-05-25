FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated storms return this afternoon, warm with a few storms possible each day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A few showers and storms moved through Southwest Louisiana on our Monday and we can expect a few more to be possible through our Tuesday afternoon as well. Warm afternoons will continue as we move through the rest of the week, but we may also be dealing with a few pop-up storms as well thanks to the daytime heating as well as moisture lingering across the region.
Making your way off to work and school this morning thankfully we are off to a dry start as we aren’t tracking any showers in the area, but you’ll still want to grab that rain jacket or umbrella because that looks to change as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures are off to a warm start though as we are sitting in the lower 70′s for many areas with a few upper 60′s in the mix as well. As we move throughout the day we can expect to see some sunshine mixed with cloud cover and that will help to warm us quickly through the morning and into the afternoon as highs reach the lower to middle 80′s. Much like Monday however we can expect a few showers and storms to develop with the daytime heating but they will be hit or miss with most areas staying on the drier side. Heavy downpours will be possible with these storms, but the threat of any flooding or significant issues remains low as the storms will be moving instead of stationary.
For the rest of the week the area of high pressure is sitting just far enough to our east that it won’t keep us completely dry, but it an area where we have just enough moisture that the daytime heating can spark a few isolated storms. We will see our temperatures right around average however with highs each afternoon in the middle to upper 80′s with the warm nights continuing as we wake up to temperatures in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. At this point though any outdoor activities look to be just fine as it won’t be a washout, but of course you can check the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest look at radar before heading out.
Into Memorial Day weekend we may have to deal with the isolated showers and storms continuing as a disturbance will be pushing in from the north bringing higher rain chances for us. With that being said as of now it doesn’t look to be a major issue in terms of widespread rain lasting all day, but more along the lines of pop-up storms through the afternoon. We will continue to monitor the forecast closely as many people have plans, but it does look to remain on the warmer side over the next week and a half so get out and enjoy the nice weather if you can. Have a great Tuesday everyone!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
