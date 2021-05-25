Black Diamond offers temporary housing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Black Diamond Housing offers a temporary housing solution to insured homeowners after a disaster.

The company has been in the Lake Area since last year’s hurricanes and is extending services to those affected by the flood.

“We as a company, take all the financial burden off of the homeowners’ plates, and basically what we do is when we come in, we want to bridge the financial gap between the insured and insurance carrier,” said Milagros Valera, with Black Diamond.

To apply for temporary housing, call (866) 688-0069 or CLICK HERE.

