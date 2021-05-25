Ashley HomeStore reopens in Lake Charles
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ashley HomeStore has re-opened it’s location on Highway 14 nearly a year after sustaining significant damage during Hurricane Laura.
The location has been redesigned as Ashley HomeStore’s first Louisiana new-concept store.
Changes included a new video display showing locations across the world, QR codes that allow shoppers to learn more about the store’s charitable endeavors, and the retailer’s first 50,000-square-foot showroom in Louisiana which showcases room designs specifically for apartments and smaller footprint homes.
Ashley HomeStore in Lake Charles is open Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Sunday, noon – 8 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.