Ashley HomeStore reopens in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ashley HomeStore has re-opened it’s location on Highway 14 nearly a year after sustaining significant damage during Hurricane Laura.

The location has been redesigned as Ashley HomeStore’s first Louisiana new-concept store.

Ashley HomeStore re-opens in Lake Charles (Mikenzie Ryan | Ashley HomeStore)

Changes included a new video display showing locations across the world, QR codes that allow shoppers to learn more about the store’s charitable endeavors, and the retailer’s first 50,000-square-foot showroom in Louisiana which showcases room designs specifically for apartments and smaller footprint homes.

Ashley HomeStore in Lake Charles is open Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Sunday, noon – 8 p.m.

