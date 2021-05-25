50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Ashley HomeStore reopens in Lake Charles

Ashley HomeStore re-opens in Lake Charles
Ashley HomeStore re-opens in Lake Charles(Ashley HomeStore)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ashley HomeStore has re-opened it’s location on Highway 14 nearly a year after sustaining significant damage during Hurricane Laura.

The location has been redesigned as Ashley HomeStore’s first Louisiana new-concept store.

Ashley HomeStore re-opens in Lake Charles
Ashley HomeStore re-opens in Lake Charles(Mikenzie Ryan | Ashley HomeStore)

Changes included a new video display showing locations across the world, QR codes that allow shoppers to learn more about the store’s charitable endeavors, and the retailer’s first 50,000-square-foot showroom in Louisiana which showcases room designs specifically for apartments and smaller footprint homes.

Ashley HomeStore in Lake Charles is open Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Sunday, noon – 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Live Weather Blog - May 17, 2021
SWLA WEATHER BLOG: May 17, 2021
Barricade situation: Person found dead in motel room
Barricade situation: Person found dead in motel room
May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified

Latest News

Regional Medical Director, Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh explains the percent positivity rate for Region...
COVID-19 in SWLA: May 25, 2021
Samaritan’s Purse back in Lake Charles to help assist in recovery efforts
Samaritan’s Purse back in Lake Charles to help assist in recovery efforts
Make sure to have some water nearby with the warm afternoon ahead
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated storms return this afternoon, warm with a few storms possible each day
National Missing Children's Day
National Missing Children’s Day