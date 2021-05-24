SWLA Arrest Report - May 23, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 23, 2021.
Barrington Antonia Richards, 48, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; driver must be licensed; driving on the right side of the road.
Moses Jeffery Lee, 39, Sulphur: Aggravated flight from an officer; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; failure to stop of yield; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Tyrenesha Michel Vickers, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; first offense possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lewis Marcus Smith, 21, Hayneville, AL: Possession of stolen firearms; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Derek Lance Benoit, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ronald Gregory Glodd, 50, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; careless operation; bypassing ignition interlock devices.
Richard Lee Wolfe Jr., 41, Westlake: Domestic abuse; false imprisonment.
Rayford Joseph Dartez Jr., 43, Lake Charles: Partial reimbursement by indigents; theft under $1,500; theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions.
