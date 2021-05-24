Residents on Cherrydale Street appeal for help as they gut houses after flood

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Residents on Cherrydale Street are helping each other after last week’s floods, but it’s exhausting work as they gut their homes so everything can dry out.
Some residents were in tears as they watched their ruined furniture and possessions plucked up and dropped into large debris trucks.
“It was heartbreaking when a dump truck pulls up and big black trucks, and they start grabbing all the stuff that we worked for, you know, seeing it picked up and hauled off. It’s just depressing every time,” said resident Michael Johnson.
Cherrydale Street is one of the hard-hit streets in Lake Charles where just about every home flooded on Monday, May 17. Residents say they could really use some help.
“Help getting everyone’s walls cut open so we can get all the wet Sheetrock and insulation pulled out so they can dry out before mold starts setting in,” Johnson said.
Many groups are trying to gather items to help flood victims. One is Tabitha’s Closet at New Beginnings Church at 605 Prater Rd. in Mossville.
“We issue out clothing. We issue out baby’s needs, some household items,” said volunteer Amanda Dugas. “When we have furniture, we do give that out as well. It’s completely dependent upon what donations that we receive.”
She says anyone in need or someone wanting to donate should call Cassie Gallien at (337) 302-6458 or the church at (337) 882-5122.
At last word, close to 1,300 people had filed flood insurance claims in Calcasieu, and a little more than 800 reported damage to the state website.
Local officials still urge residents who suffered damage to register on the web site damage.la.gov.
If enough report their damage, it will increase the chances of getting a disaster declaration, which could bring more help.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.