McNeese’s Will Dion named SLC Pitcher of the Year as six Cowboys garner postseason honors
By McNeese Sports Information | May 24, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 2:39 PM

FRISCO, Texas – Following a remarkable redshirt sophomore season moving to a starting role, Sulphur native Will Dion has been named the 2021 Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year, the league office announced on Monday in connection with the releasing of its all-conference teams. He’s the fifth Cowboy to garner the prestigious honor, joining Danny Davis (2006), Chris Howay (2000), Jon Saylor (1995) and Terry Burrows (1990).

In addition, Dion was named to the All-Conference 1st Team All-Conference squad as a starting pitcher and also the only pitcher to be named to the All-Defensive Team.

Joining Dion with postseason accolades, second baseman Nate Fisbeck and right fielder Clayton Rasbeary were named to the All-SLC 1st Team unit with Fisbeck garnering All-Defensive honors at second base. Tré Obregon III picked up All-SLC 2nd team honors as a designated hitter and center fielder Payton Harden was voted onto the All-SLC 3rd team. Left fielder Julian Gonzales earned All-Defensive Team honors at his position as well as McNeese had three players selected to the nine-person all-defensive unit.

Dion posted an 8-4 record this season with a 3.05 ERA, ranking second and seventh respectively in the league. He led the conference with 99 strikeouts thrown in 82.2 innings, the third-most in the league. He’s thrown two shutouts and five complete games have held his opponents to a .225 batting average and will head into the conference tournament having won his last five decisions while allowing just one earned run in his last 20 innings pitched. Earlier in the year, he tied a school record with 19 strikeouts against Prairie View which garnered him national and conference Pitcher of the Week honors. Defensively, Dion recorded a 1.000 fielding percentage with 12 assists, 2 putouts and no errors.

Rasbeary led the Southland Conference with 80 base hits and 18 doubles on the year and tied for the league lead with 5 triples. The now two-time all-conference selection ranked sixth in the conference and led the team with a .351 batting average. In addition, the Rockwall, Texas native ranked fifth in the conference with a .592 slugging percentage and stole eight bases on the year. He recorded 23 multi-hit games on the year and 10 games with three or more hits. He twice had four hits in a game and posted his longest hitting streak of 11 games. Rasbeary is the fourth Cowboy in school history to lead the conference in hits and fifth in doubles, and is the first-ever McNeese player to lead both categories in the same season.

Fisbeck, who like Rasbeary is collecting his second all-SLC award in his career, led the Southland Conference with 55 runs batted in, tied for third with 17 doubles, and eighth with eight home runs. The Woodlands native finished the season tied for eighth in the league with 64 hits and was fourth with 13 hit-by-pitches. He recorded 17 multiple-hit games on the season with four of those consisting of three or more base knocks, and was the team-leader with 12 multi-RBI games. Defensively, he compiled a .974 fielding percentage at second base with 229 chances and just six errors. He becomes just the eighth player in school history to lead the league in RBIs.

Obrégon hit .333 on the season with two home runs and 31 RBI. The Sallisaw, Oklahoma native flirted with the .400 mark through the first half of the season but missed some action late due to a recurring injury. He recorded 13 multiple-hit games with three of those going for three hits or more. Had a 4-hit game vs. Louisiana Tech back in March.

Harden ranked second in the conference and led the team with 50 runs scored and joined Rasbeary to complete a 1-2 punch in the hit department with 74 sticks to rank second in the league behind Rasbeary. His .323 average ranked second on the team while his three triples ranked tied for sixth in the SLC. A native of Atascocita, Texas, Harden stole 14 bases on the year and finished second on the team with 22 multiple-hit games. He posted three hits or more in seven games and had a 4-hit contest against A&M-Corpus Christi on March 13.

Gonzales garnered all-defensive team honors after becoming one of just 10 fielders to not be charged with an error this season. The Sulphur native tallied 94 chances on the year with 91 putouts and three assists.

Sam Houston’s Colton Cowser was named the league’s player of the year while Colton Eager of Abilene Christian was selected the hitter of the year. Central Arkansas’ Tyler Cleveland garnered relief pitcher of the year honors; Brennan Stuprich of SLU the freshman of the year; ACU’s Grayson Tatrow newcomer of the year; and Rick McCarty of ACU the coach of the year.

2021 All-Southland Conference

First Team

1B – Chase Kemp, Lamar

2B – Nate Fisbeck, McNeese

3B – Itchy Burts, AMCC

SS – Bash Randle, ACU

C – Mitchell Dickson, ACU

DH – Lee Thomas, UIW

OF – Colton Cowser, Sam Houston

OF – Colton Eager, ACU

OF – Clayton Rasbeary, McNeese

SP – Will Dion, McNeese

SP – Brennan Stuprich, SLU

SP – Will Warren, SLU

RP – Tyler Cleveland, UCA

U – Anthony Quirion, Lamar

Second Team

1B – Preston Faulkner, SLU

2B – Daunte Stuart, Northwestern State

3B – Kasten Furr, New Orleans

SS – Evan Keller, SLU

C – Skylar Black, SFA

DH – Tré Obregon III, McNeese

OF – Jack Rogers, Sam Houston

OF – Pearce Howard, New Orleans

OF – Grayson Tatrow, ACU

SP – Chris Turpin, New Orleans

SP – John Gaddis, AMCC

SP – Tevin Michael, Lamar

RP – Caleb Seroski, New Orleans

U – Jacob Burke, SLU

Third Team

1B – Luke Marbach, AMCC

2B – Salo Iza, New Orleans

3B – Austin Cain, Nicholls

SS – Darren Willis, New Orleans

C – Ryan Snell, Lamar

DH – Tommy Cruz, ACU

OF – Tyler Finke, SLU

OF – Payton Harden, McNeese

OF – Mike Williams, AMCC

SP – Cal Carver, Northwestern State

SP – Levi David, Northwestern State

SP – Dominic Robinson, Northwestern State

RP – Jack Dallas, Lamar

U – Brent Hammit, ACU

All-Defensive Team

1B – Luck Marbach, AMCC

2B – Nate Fisbeck, McNeese

3B – Anthony Quinn, Lamar

SS – Darren Willis, New Orleans

C – Gaby Cruz, SLU

LF – Julian Gonzales, McNeese

CF – Colton Cowser, Sam Houston

RF – Avery George, Lamar

P – Will Dion, McNeese

