McNeese’s Will Dion named SLC Pitcher of the Year as six Cowboys garner postseason honors

Rasbeary led the Southland Conference with 80 base hits and 18 doubles on the year and tied for the league lead with 5 triples. The now two-time all-conference selection ranked sixth in the conference and led the team with a .351 batting average. In addition, the Rockwall, Texas native ranked fifth in the conference with a .592 slugging percentage and stole eight bases on the year. He recorded 23 multi-hit games on the year and 10 games with three or more hits. He twice had four hits in a game and posted his longest hitting streak of 11 games. Rasbeary is the fourth Cowboy in school history to lead the conference in hits and fifth in doubles, and is the first-ever McNeese player to lead both categories in the same season.