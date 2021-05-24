McNeese softball signs Sam Houston’s Erin Ardoin

LAKE CHARLES- McNeese softball head coach James Landreneau has announced the signing of Sam Houston High outfielder Erin Ardoin to an NLI, joining seven student-athletes who signed NLI’s in November.
The native of Moss Bluff is a three-time all-district selection, earning first-team honors as a senior and second-team as a freshman and sophomore. She was also named to the all-academic team this season.
Ardoin ended the 2021 season with a .526 batting average, .600 on-base percent with 13 RBI, 17 stolen bases, three triples, two doubles, and was a member of the LHSAA All-Star game.
“Erin is a fierce competitor who is a true student of the game,” said McNeese head coach James Landreneau. “She has a great personality and family who has much experience in playing at the highest levels of baseball, which attributes to much of her success. She has been around the game for a very long time and truly embodies what it means to be a selfless leader both on and off the field.”
Ardoin comes from a family rich in baseball tradition. Her brother, Silas, is a catcher for the University of Texas and her father Danny was a catcher in the MLB for five seasons after being a fifth-round selection in the 1995 MLB Draft.
2021 McNEESE SOFTBALL SIGNEES
Amanda Allen, Pitcher, Richmond, TX. (Foster High School)
Lindsay Henson, Pitcher, Lawrenceburg, IN. (East Central High School)
Grace Cantu, Outfielder, Celina, TX. (Celina High School)
Kelsey Gaspard, Catcher, Roanoke, LA. (Northside Christian High School)
Reese Reyna, Infield, Santa Fe, TX. (Santa Fe High School)
Katie VanDermark, Infield, Walker, LA. (Live Oak High School)
Cristlyne Moreno, Infield, Converse, TX. (Samuel Clemens High School)
Erin Ardoin, Outfield, Moss Bluff, LA. (Sam Houston High School)
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.