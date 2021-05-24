Lake Charles woman dies in two-vehicle crash

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 171.
On Thursday, May 20, officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were dispatched to U.S. Highway 171 at Blackwell Street in reference to a two-vehicle crash.
The Investigation revealed that a 2013 Chevrolet Captiva was southbound on Highway 171 when it struck the rear of a 2021 Freightliner semi truck pulling a box van trailer.
Upon arrival, officers found the driver of the Chevrolet, later identified as Purlean Davis of Lake Charles, had succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.
Standard toxicology test are pending for both drivers.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.