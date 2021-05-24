Justin Hill praises 2021 Cowboys for their resiliency

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese baseball wrapped up their 2021 regular season campaign over the weekend after splitting their series with UCA. The Cowboys now head to Hammond for the Southland Conference Tournament in Hammond this week.
Justin Hill is surprised the team was able to play as many games as they did this season despite all his team and the Lake Charles community had endured.
“The fact that we have played 56 games this year is incredible,” Hill said. “I kind of made a list of things that could have been excuses for our guys, from power failure to seven different practice fields, from the scoreboard not working to the lights not working, the winter storm which I did not even know they gave those things names. Two storms, we had a flood.”
Through all the adversity, Hill and the rest of the team have had each other to fall back on. Hill event went as far as to call his team beautiful.
“But we’ve got each other and that was really all we needed. That was all we really needed was each other.” Hill said. “I don’t know if they are the best team we have ever had but they are the most beautiful team we have ever had.”
The Pokes have a new challenge to face this week as they participate in the Southland Conference Tournament. McNeese will face UNO on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
