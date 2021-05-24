Hotels swamped with guests following last weeks flooding

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Many lake area hotels are booked as a result of last week’s historic flooding. Forcing hotel staff to be faced with a decision they don’t necessarily look forward to, and that’s turning people away.
With upwards of 3 feet of water in some areas, many people were forced to yet again evacuate their homes and find a temporary stay elsewhere.
Springhill Suites by Marriott Lake Charles have been swamped with guests since the flood, having to even turn some families away.
Sales manager, Melissa Crosby has been fortunate enough to host guests in need since Hurricane Laura.
“It feels amazing, we kept our doors open through Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta. We were able to house first responders, insurance agents and families trying to escape from the storm. It feels great to be able to help.”
Crosby adds that she is happy to serve as a safe haven for as many people as she can as long as she can.
“It makes us feel overjoyed that we’re able to provide rooms for people but as soon as we hit that zero mark, it just really breaks your heart. You have families coming in that are soaking wet, they have their kids and unfortunately, you are not able to house them and you have to help them find another hotel and call another property to see if they’re able to take them so it’s definitely a bittersweet situation.”
Crosby says once their hotel is at capacity, if people do come through the door seeking a place to stay, they will do what they can to make sure they can find another hotel for them.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.