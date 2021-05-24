Fuller Center Disaster ReBuilders take on SWLA homes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Fuller Center for Housing has been working on rebuilding homes from the aftermath of the hurricanes, but now two of the homes they just finished were damaged in the floods.
“They just got back in. You know, it’s pretty much a new home, rebuilt, and they have to go through it all again,” said Aaron Ratliff with the Fuller Center Disaster ReBulders. “They got something really special, and then yes, it’s kind of ripped back away from them.”
Ratliff said he’s heartbroken that these people face another round of starting over with their homes.
“Just completed month, month and a half ago, and then both houses received between eight and 10 inches of water.”
The nonprofit focuses on helping those who are low-income, elderly, veterans or disabled in disaster-ridden areas. Ratliff says they had to pull out the flooring and cabinets in these homes and are now working on drying the space out so it can be rebuilt.
“To keep people in Southwest Louisiana, they need help getting their homes back in order,” Ratliff said.
He said the Fuller Center’s part in recovery efforts may take up to four years. The group is always looking for more volunteers to help with home repairs.
Those looking for housing help can also reach out to the Fuller Center Disaster ReBuilders. Contact Toni Ratliff at (337) 909-5444 or tkratliff01@gmail.com.
