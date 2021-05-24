Former Sulphur Tor Connor Cooke named First-Team All-Sun Belt

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - Connor Cooke’s stellar 2021 has earned him some impressive accolades this spring with the latest coming Monday when he was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team. The UL Lafayette pitcher was one of three Ragin’ Cajuns to garner that honor, leading the conference.
Cooke, a Sulphur native, was dominant this season on the mound with a 2.04 ERA in 67.1 innings pitched. The righty was even better in Sun Belt play, posting a 1.64 ERA while ranking first in batting average allowed (.146) and second with 60 strikeouts.
The sophomore was at his best when he threw a two-hit, complete-game shutout against Arkansas State on April 10. In that game, he tallied 12 strikeouts and zero walks, earning himself Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week recognition.
