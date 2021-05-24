FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers throughout the day, turning drier for middle of the week

As you begin to head off to work and school this morning make sure to take a rain jacket or umbrella with you as the possibility of showers will continue to increase as we head into the late morning hours as a piece of energy works its way across the area. The good news is that the rain won’t be all that heavy with just a few areas picking up a heavier shower or storms. We can expect a few breaks in the clouds today as well allowing for some sunshine to filter into the area, which will help to warm our temperatures through the afternoon. Temperatures this morning are starting out in the lower 70′s for many locations with a few upper 60′s sprinkled into the mix especially north of I-10, but highs this afternoon manage to climb back into the lower 80′s for many of us.