FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers throughout the day, turning drier for middle of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thankfully starting out this week on a least a little drier note as we aren’t expecting anything near the rain totals that we picked up last week, however scattered shower and even a few storms are in the mix. High pressure continues to sit just far enough east where moisture has moved back in and with a disturbance just to our west it will mean that at least a few scattered showers are possible.
As you begin to head off to work and school this morning make sure to take a rain jacket or umbrella with you as the possibility of showers will continue to increase as we head into the late morning hours as a piece of energy works its way across the area. The good news is that the rain won’t be all that heavy with just a few areas picking up a heavier shower or storms. We can expect a few breaks in the clouds today as well allowing for some sunshine to filter into the area, which will help to warm our temperatures through the afternoon. Temperatures this morning are starting out in the lower 70′s for many locations with a few upper 60′s sprinkled into the mix especially north of I-10, but highs this afternoon manage to climb back into the lower 80′s for many of us.
Rain chances slowly diminish over the next few days as high pressure builds in a little stronger with sunshine and warmer temperatures in the forecast. For Tuesday though there is the chance for a few isolated showers or storms in the mix heading into the afternoon, but those look to be just in a few locations. Drier weather settles in for Wednesday and the rest of the week as highs climb back into the middle and upper 80′s bringing some of the warmest temperatures of the year. If you have any plans outdoors for this week they look to be just fine as the weather won’t be an issue.
If you love the sunshine and warmer weather then the good news is it looks to stick around right on through next weekend as rain chances remain low, which is good news as many may have plans for Memorial Day weekend. There could be a few isolated storms in the mix heading into Sunday and next week, but at this time it wouldn’t be enough to cancel any outdoor plans as high pressure still remains in place. For now enjoy the warmer weather and just keep an eye out on the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest look at radar.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
