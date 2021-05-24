First Alert Forecast: A few showers possible each day this week, but no major issues expected

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Monday brought mostly cloudy skies along with a few scattered showers and storms to Southwest Louisiana. And overall this weather pattern will remain in place through Wednesday, so I am leaving a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Temperatures will be warm and humid with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s and highs in the low to mid 80s. Though when you add in the humidity it will feel warmer with heat indices in the upper 80s to low 90s!
By Thursday high pressure will move closer to SWLA and this should limit the chance of rain to 20%. It is possible that we may see no rain at all through at least Saturday, but with the humid pattern I felt it best to include a slim chance for an isolated shower or storm during the hottest part of the day. Speaking of the heat, temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s and heavy indices will reach the low 90s!
The upcoming weekend is a long one for many of you as we commemorate Memorial Day Monday May 31st, and the weather looks great for anything you may have planned outside. Temperatures will remain warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
There looks to be little changing with the weather pattern as we end into the new week and new month.
The tropics are quiet and I see no signs of that changing anytime soon. Hurricane season officially begins Tuesday June 1st.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
