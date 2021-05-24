50/50 Thursdays
COVID-19 in SWLA: July 19, 2021

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.

The LDH also updates vaccination numbers every Tuesday and Thursday. Percentages are rounded up or down when necessary.

Click HERE to see the state dashboard.

COVID vaccine locations in Southwest Louisiana

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 3,985 new cases.

· 13 new deaths.

· 563 patients hospitalized (148 more than previous update).

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 149 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 23 patients hospitalized (8 fewer than previous update).

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 89 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 9 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 18 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 34 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 22 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 17 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 28 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 19 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 1 active case among staff members.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.

