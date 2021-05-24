50/50 Thursdays
COVID-19 in SWLA: July 16, 2021 - Governor urges vaccinations as hospitalizations & cases rise

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Gov. John Bel Edwards continued to urge Louisiana residents to get the COVID-19 vaccinations Friday as virus numbers continue to rise in the state.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 and the number of new cases are both seeing significant increases when compared to previous periods.

Edwards said that since February of this year, 97% of cases and deaths in Louisiana have been in people who are not vaccinated.

COVID vaccine locations in Southwest Louisiana

After staying stable since the beginning of April, statewide hospitalizations have increased substantially this month.

COVID hospitalizations stayed around 300 through April, May and June, dropping to 259 on July 2.

COVID hospitalizations have doubled in the last two weeks, though, increasing to 563 on July 16.

Statewide, 14,472 new cases have been reported from July 1 through 16, compared to 10,758 new cases reported the entire month of June.

“It is unmistakable, we are in the fourth surge now,” Dr. Joseph Kanter, state health officer, said in a news conference with the governor on Friday.

Region 5 is also seeing an increase in the number of new cases. From July 1 through 16, there were 555 new cases reported in the five-parish area of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis.

COVID Hospitalizations in Region 5 have been on the uptick. There were 14 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the area on June 1. On Friday, there were 31 hospitalizations from COVID.

The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.

The LDH also updates vaccination numbers every Tuesday and Thursday. Percentages are rounded up or down when necessary.

Click HERE to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 1,600 new cases.

· 7 new deaths.

· 563 patients hospitalized (59 more than previous update).

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 85 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 patients hospitalized (3 more than previous update).

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

·58 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 18 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 18 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 22 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 6 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 18 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 19 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 1 active case among staff members.

