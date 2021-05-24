COVID-19 in SWLA: July 15, 2021
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.
The LDH also updates vaccination numbers every Tuesday and Thursday. Percentages are rounded up or down when necessary.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 1,503 new cases.
· 13 new deaths.
· 504 patients hospitalized (36 more than previous update).
· 36 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 49 new cases.
· 2 new deaths.
· 28 patients hospitalized (2 more than previous update).
· 26 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 34 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 28 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 3 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 18 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 9 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 22 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 23 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 3 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 26 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 14 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 19 percent of population vaccinated.
OAKDALE FCC (DATA FROM FCI 1 ONLY)
· 0 active cases among inmates.
· 1 active case among staff members.
