COVID-19 in SWLA: July 12, 2021

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.

The LDH also updates vaccination numbers every Tuesday and Thursday. Percentages are rounded up or down when necessary.

Click HERE to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 2,395 new cases.

· 8 new deaths.

· 410 patients hospitalized (38 more than previous update).

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 83 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 patients hospitalized (3 fewer than previous update).

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 50 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 6 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 17 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 18 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 21 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 8 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 9 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 18 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 6 active cases among staff members.

