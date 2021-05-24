COVID-19 in SWLA: July 9, 2021
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.
The LDH also updates vaccination numbers every Tuesday and Thursday. Percentages are rounded up or down when necessary.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 967 new cases.
· 10 new deaths.
· 372 patients hospitalized (21 more than previous update).
· 36 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 30 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 26 patients hospitalized (1 fewer than previous update).
· 26 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 17 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 28 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 3 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 17 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 8 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 21 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 1 new case.
· 0 new deaths.
· 23 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 1 new case.
· 0 new deaths.
· 25 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 16 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 18 percent of population vaccinated.
OAKDALE FCC
· 0 active cases among inmates.
· 6 active cases among staff members.
