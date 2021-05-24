COVID-19 in SWLA: July 6, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.

The LDH also updates vaccination numbers every Tuesday and Thursday. Percentages are rounded up or down when necessary.

In observance of Independence Day, the LDH did not update the dashboard on July 5.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 2,010 new cases.

· 6 new deaths.

· 338 patients hospitalized (79 more than previous update).

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 68 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 patients hospitalized (10 more than previous update).

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 56 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 17 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 8 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 21 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 9 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 18 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 6 active cases among staff members.

