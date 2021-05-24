50/50 Thursdays
COVID-19 in SWLA: July 2, 2021

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.

The LDH also updates vaccination numbers every Tuesday and Thursday.

Click HERE to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 530 new cases.

· 9 new deaths.

· 259 patients hospitalized (25 fewer than previous update).

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 23 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 18 patients hospitalized (6 fewer than previous update).

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 13 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 17 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 21 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 10 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 18 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 2 active cases among inmates.

· 6 active cases among staff members.

