COVID-19 in SWLA: July 1, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 566 new cases.

· 10 new deaths.

· 284 patients hospitalized (7 fewer than previous update).

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 23 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 24 patients hospitalized (1 fewer than previous update).

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 16 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 17 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 21 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases (1 removed).

· 0 new deaths.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 18 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 2 active cases among inmates.

· 6 active cases among staff members.

