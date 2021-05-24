COVID-19 in SWLA: June 30, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.

Click HERE to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 592 new cases.

· 6 new deaths.

· 291 patients hospitalized (3 fewer than previous update).

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 32 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 25 patients hospitalized (no change from previous update).

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 24 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 17 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 21 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 6 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 17 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 2 active cases among inmates.

· 6 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.