COVID-19 in SWLA: June 30, 2021
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 592 new cases.
· 6 new deaths.
· 291 patients hospitalized (3 fewer than previous update).
· 34 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 32 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 25 patients hospitalized (no change from previous update).
· 25 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 24 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 27 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 17 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 5 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 21 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 23 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 3 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 25 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 6 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 17 percent of population vaccinated.
OAKDALE FCC
· 2 active cases among inmates.
· 6 active cases among staff members.
