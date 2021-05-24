50/50 Thursdays
COVID-19 in SWLA: June 29, 2021

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.

Click HERE to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 415 new cases.

· 4 new deaths.

· 294 patients hospitalized (16 more than previous update).

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 20 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 25 patients hospitalized (no change from previous update).

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 7 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 17 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 21 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 10 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 15 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 2 active cases among inmates.

· 6 active cases among staff members.

