Cleanup begins at flooded 13th Street apartment complex

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Last week’s severe weather brought on flooding unlike many areas across Southwest Louisiana have ever seen before.
Cleanup continues after severe thunderstorms and flash flooding impacted the region.
Many of the residents at an apartment complex on 13th Street in Lake Charles say they’ve never seen the water get as high as it did last Monday.
As residents sorted through damaged belongings after Monday’s flood, spirits aren’t completely broken.
”I know we’ve been through a lot, but I’m pretty strong, but my thing is I didn’t have any insurance on my stuff. So, that’s on me,” said Leonard Randolph, Sr.
Randolph moved to Lake Charles after going through Hurricane Katrina. Since moving to the apartment complex on 13th Street, he says he’s never had water enter his home.
”That’s the first time it ever rose this quick so fast, and I do believe it has a lot to do with Hurricane Laura and the drainage,” Randolph said.
”I’m looking at it come in my house, all my good shoes. I had to throw that away,” said Weems Williams.
Residents say at least six inches of water got into every apartment. They just hope their part of town isn’t forgotten as the city addresses ongoing drainage concerns following this recent weather.
With this latest flood and the threat of yet another active hurricane season, many wonder how much of the damage should be attributed to mother nature and local drainage.
”It got maybe an inch or so below here, but it never got in the apartment for Delta, and Delta was a hurricane, and this was just rain, but it rose really quick,” Randolph said.
For residents, these next few days are all about cleaning up what’s left of their belongings. Many say they’ve been working with apartment managers to figure out their next steps.
In recent days, management has been working to remove wet carpet and replace damaged appliances such as refrigerators in all of the units.
