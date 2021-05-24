Calcasieu Public Library hosts virtual art gallery

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Public Library will be hosting its first virtual art exhibit this June featuring local artists.
Artists are being asked to create pieces that coincide with the theme of “Hope and Resilience” and can submit up to two entries for the exhibit starting June 1, with the last day to submit on June 30.
All artwork will be featured on the library’s website and various social media outlets until Saturday, July 31.
Any art form is acceptable and must be submitted digitally. This includes but is not limited to photos of sculptures, paintings, photography, sketching, mixed media, and digital artwork.
If an artist wishes to submit their art, they can email a digital picture of the piece to photo@calcasieulibrary.org or submit via the online form on the library’s webpage at www.calcasieulibrary.org.
Artists are asked to include a short biography statement or sentence describing the submission and media used, as well as the artist’s name and age. Participants under the age of 18 will require a parent or legal guardian’s permission.
For more information and guidelines, visit www.calcasieulibrary.org and look for the Virtual Art Show link.
