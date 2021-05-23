SWLA Arrest Report - May 22, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 22, 2021.
David Blaine Daley, 33, Lake Charles: Violations of registration provisions: switched license plate; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.
James Wayne Carey, 30, Sulphur: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic (2 charges); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; direct contempt of court.
Anthony K Trahan, 54, Eunice: Violations of protective orders (4 charges); stalking.
Tremaine Shante Citizen, 30, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
Garett Wayne Curphy, 32, Westlake: Battery of a dating partner - first offense.
Michael Aaron York, 31, Avinger, TX: Direct contempt of court; direct contempt of court (5 charges).
Zane Paul Victorian, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; operating while intoxicated: first offense; obstruction public passage; no seat belt; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Dustin Glen Tuberville, 40, Benton, AR: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.
Donald Ray Franklin, 59, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
Don Michael Berard, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; required position and method of turning at intersections; when lighted lamps are required; driving on roadway laned for traffic; instate detainer.
Barrington Antonia Richards, 48, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks less than $1,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; driver must be licensed; driving on right side of road: exceptions.
Moses Jeffery Lee, 39, Sulphur: Flight from an officer: aggravated flight from an officer; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; stop signs and yield signs: penalties for violations; driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Tyrenesha Michel Vickers, 29, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.