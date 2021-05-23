SWLA Arrest Report - May 22, 2021

Zane Paul Victorian, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; operating while intoxicated: first offense; obstruction public passage; no seat belt; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.