Southern Jags upset Jackson State in SWAC Title game, punch ticket to NCAA Tournament

MADISON, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars have punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament with an upset win over Jackson State in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship game, 7-6.
The Jackson State Tigers haven’t lost a SWAC game all season, but ran into a red hot Jaguar baseball team that handed them their first lost of the season.
The Tigers struck first in the bottom of the first inning as Ty Hill hit a RBI double to take a 1-0 lead. Wesley Reyes would add another run for Jackson State on a RBI single to make it 2-0.
Southern would quickly answer in the top of the second inning as Isaiah Adams singled to left field to trim the lead to 2-1. AJ Walter would tie the game at 2-2 as he scored on a wild pitch.
With the bases loaded still in the top of the second, O’Neill Burgos was hit-by-pitch to give Southern a 3-2 advantage. However, the lead was short lived as Omar Gomez hit a RBI single to tie the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth, another run would score on an error to give Jackson State a 4-3 lead.
Chenar Brown would extend the Tigers lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with a RBI double to right center to make it 5-3. Jackson State would add another run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a Jaguar error to extend their lead to 6-3.
In the top of the eighth inning Zavier Moore cut the lead to 6-4 on a solo home run to left field. Then in the top of the ninth inning Burgos hit the go-ahead three run home run to give Southern a 7-6 lead.
