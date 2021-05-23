Small aircraft crashes into Cross Lake

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A small aircraft has crashed into Cross Lake in Shreveport, authorities confirm.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 2:47 p.m. Sunday, May 23.
First responders and volunteers are looking for the single-seat plane and its occupant.
The experimental aircraft has one engine and can hold up to 30 gallons of aviation fuel.
Thirteen Shreveport Fire Department units initially responded to Municipal Pier, according to dispatch records.
At the same time, four Shreveport police units answered a call about a major accident there.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
