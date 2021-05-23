No. 7 Cowboys open SLC tournament play vs. No. 2 New Orleans on Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese will open up its defense of the Southland Conference Tournament title on Wednesday at 4 p.m. as the as the No. 7 seed and will take on second-seeded New Orleans.
The eight-team, double-elimination tournament will be held at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field on the Southeastern Louisiana campus in Hammond.
McNeese, which will be making its 18th appearance and ninth consecutive in the postseason tourney, swept through the 2019 league tournament with a 4-0 record as the No. 5 seed. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.
Host team Southeastern Louisiana, the third seed, will play No. 6 Northwestern State at 7 p.m. in the other game on McNeese’s side of the bracket. The two winners of those games will play at 7 on Thursday while the two losers will play in an elimination game at noon Thursday.
On the other side, an all Texas field will see No. 4 A&M-Corpus Christi go up against No. Sam Houston at 9 a.m. on Wednesday while No. 1 Abilene Christian will play No. 8 Lamar at noon.
The championship game will be a winner-take-all contest at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
McNeese, 29-29 overall and 21-18 in league play, recording the fourth-most conference wins this season behind ACU (25 wins), UNO (23), and SLU (22).
The Cowboys posted a 5-7 record this season against the teams on their side of the bracket – 2-2 vs. UNO and SLU and 1-3 against Northwestern State.
McNeese has won the tournament three times – 1993, 2003, and 2019, and in 17 tournament appearances, has posted a 20-27 record.
