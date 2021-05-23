FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms return the next couple of days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hopefully you were able to enjoy some very nice weather across Southwest Louisiana as the rain stayed minimal an even some sun made a return, sending temperatures into the 80s. Radar only shows a couple of very isolated showers through sunset with what is shaping a quiet evening with temperatures dropping through the 70s and into the upper 60s overnight.
Unfortunately, the axis of tropical moisture that has been over the Houston area today will take a little jog westward on Monday, sending a better chance of scattered thunderstorms developing by late-morning and afternoon across Southwest Louisiana. Rain chances have increased to 40% tomorrow with the bulk of these showers and thunderstorms winding down by sunset.
Conditions look to repeat on Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late-morning and afternoon hours, but a drier trend of weather is on the way later in the week as high pressure to our east moves closer to the area and reduces rain chances to 20% by Wednesday and even lower for Thursday and Friday.
With less rain in the forecast later in the week, temperatures will surge into the upper 80s during the afternoon with lows at night in the lower 70s. As far as the tropics, nothing is brewing in the Gulf over the week ahead, leaving only Tropical Depression Ana in the far north Atlantic to fizzle out over the next 24 hours, posing no threat to land.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
