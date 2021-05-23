Disaster assistance for elderly displaced by flooding

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Elderly residents have been some of the hardest hit following the flood - not being able to do the clean up themselves, and not knowing where to turn for assistance.
Charles and Enora Johnson have lived in their home on Ashland Street for over 4 decades, actively working to preserve their memories after they were flooded out of their home on Monday.
“It was bad,” says Charles Johnson. “We had water on the floor, it started flowing through the house and it was up to probably your ankles or in some places more.”
Some volunteers, traveling hundreds of miles to replace wet carpet for these victims.
“This is my fifth visit from Arizona,” says Cajun Navy volunteer, Matthew Downer. “I’ve seen a lot of elderly couples. They’ve been forgotten. They are in need of desperate help, they are sleeping in just about 3rd world conditions.”
The couple describe the help as a godsend.
“Gosh great - I’m not able to do too much,” says Enora Johnson.
“Angels, they are angels,” says Charles Johnson. “Very good people and did the service for nothing you know and did a wonderful job. They did a lot of work.”
But when recovery becomes too much, some say it’s time to move on to a place where you can receive around the clock care.
“People are doing remodeling on their homes, getting almost done, and then get hit by this flood; so we are wanting to help our community by waiving our community fees that can range up to 5,000 dollar savings,” says executive director of the Verandah Retirement Community, Leslie Von Der Ahe. “The great thing about living here at the Verandah, we’re a little high up - we weren’t in the flood zone.”
Staff at Verandah Retirement say their community is completely covered through disaster insurance to ensure your livelihood and what they describe as a worry-free environment. Their package is all-inclusive including insurance, meals provided on site, a gym, nail and hair salon, among other amenities. Vacancies are now available for those 55 years or older.
