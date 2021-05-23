DeRidder police and other agencies take Denham Springs murder suspect into custody

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - In a Facebook post, the DeRidder Police Department says they, along with other local agencies, tracked down and took a Denham Springs murder suspect into custody after a brief standoff Saturday afternoon.
According to police, at 2:33 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, they received information of an active warrant for a murder suspect that was possibly at a residence in DeRidder.
Police say upon checking the residence, Evan L. Cloninger, 31, of Denham Springs was confirmed to be inside.
DeRidder officers, Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Louisiana State Police Troopers went to the residence and after a brief standoff, at 6:49 p.m., Cloninger was taken into custody and transported to the DeRidder Police Department awaiting the arrival of Denham Springs Detectives to transport him back to the Denham Springs Police Department, according to police.
Police say Cloninger’s warrant was for second-degree murder for his alleged involvement in a shooting that took place in a motel parking lot in Denham Springs during the early morning hours of Friday, May 14.
