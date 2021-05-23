Cowgirls Season Comes To An End On Day 2 of NCAA Regional Tournament

“I’m just proud of our team. This team has been through a lot and were resilient and kept fighting to the end. As a coach, sometimes you get so caught up in the wins and losses, but what they’ve been through personally as 18–to-24-year-olds and the way they’ve handled it all; from COVID-19, the two storms, an ice storm, a major flood earlier this week, to not having a locker room. I told the team they were fun to coach and I’ll always be proud of them for that. We have a goal in our program: when someone meets you, you make their life better. This group right here has made a lot of people’s lives better, and I feel for them. They had a ton of want and a ton of desire. They had every opportunity to leave Lake Charles, every reason to give up, and they never did. I signed them up for a gauntlet at the beginning of the season and they fought through it. When I’d show up to work every day, you’d look in their eyes and knew you had a team you could stand with. I’m very proud of them, especially the leadership we had in the group.”