Calcasieu students to return Monday; F.K. White students Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board says all schools and facilities except F.K. White Middle School will reopen to faculty, staff and students Monday, May 24. F.K. White, faculty and staff will return tomorrow and students will return Tuesday, May 25.
Per the school board’s Facebook page:
After the year we’ve all experienced, we are grateful and excited to welcome students back to our classrooms this week. With all of the recent events, we know how important each moment in the classroom is in a student’s educational journey, and we are looking forward to investing more in our students in the time we have left this school year.
Our thoughts are with our families, both of students and staff, who are dealing with the aftermath of another weather event. We will overcome this hurdle together and finish this school year out strong as we continue rebuilding foundations for the future.
