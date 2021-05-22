Unrestrained Leesville driver dies in Rapides Parish crash

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Leesville man was pronounced dead after sustaining fatal injuries from a crash Saturday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.
According to Casey Wallace, Troop E public information officer, on Saturday, May 22, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 121 near Louisiana Highway 463.
Wallace says the initial investigation revealed a 2012 Ford F-150, driven by Christian Williams, 22, of Leesville, was traveling southbound on Louisiana Highway 121. For reasons still under investigation, Williams’ vehicle traveled off the highway and struck a tree, according to Wallace.
Williams, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead, according to Wallace.
Wallace says Williams’ two juvenile passengers, who were also unrestrained, sustained moderate injuries in the crash.
According to Wallace, impairment is a suspected factor of this crash, and a toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
State police remind motorists that buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.
State police would also like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.
In 2021, Troop E has investigated sixteen fatal crashes resulting in sixteen deaths.
