SWLA Arrest Report - May 21, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 21, 2021.
Lois Marie Savant, 40, Sulphur: Aggravated assault; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (3 charges); possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV (2 charges); illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); curfew.
Payton Elizabeth Cochran, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.
Amber Lynn Albury, 21, Sulphur: Simple battery of the infirm; car jacking; theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
Joel Keith McMichael, 35, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; stalking; telephone communications/ improper language/ harassment.
Trevon Jeremiah Gray, 19, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.
Ivory St Clair Busby, 39, Lake Charles: Attempted produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic.
William Brandon Singleton, 37, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule IV narcotic; money laundering: transactions involving proceeds of criminal activity; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.
Amanda Leigh Broussard Stanley, 44, DeQuincy: Aggravated second-degree battery; disturbing the peace.
Chad Joseph Pearson, 34, Sulphur: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV (2 charges); possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; forgery; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft less than $1,000; direct contempt of court; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.
Dexter Olman Creel, 55, Sulphur: Probation violation.
John David Mitchener, 48, Vinton: Probation violation.
Marcus James Mitchell, 45, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator: 2nd; instate detainer; probation detainer.
Laiken Maya Ned, 23, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal carrying of weapons, 1st offense.
Joshua Demarcus Stewart, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; illegal carrying of weapons, 1st offense.
Kaleb Dwayne Eaglin, 20, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); temporary registration plates issued by dealers.
