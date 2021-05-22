SWLA Arrest Report - May 21, 2021

Chad Joseph Pearson, 34, Sulphur: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV (2 charges); possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; forgery; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft less than $1,000; direct contempt of court; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.