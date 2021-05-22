Moss Bluff gym holds fundraiser in memory of fallen state trooper

The money raised at the event goes toward L36 A Warrior’s Way and helps families of fallen law enforcement, firefighters and members of the military.
By Davon Cole | May 22, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 7:42 PM

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - A local gym held a fundraiser today in memory of George Baker, a Louisiana State Police Trooper who died in the line of duty last May.

CrossFit 171 in Moss Bluff hosted the “Baker Battle” a 36-minute challenge that included several exercises, including a 1-mile run, pushups, lunges, sit-ups, air squats, and burpees - which each participant had to complete.

Event organizer Angela Morris says these types of events are important to her and the gym.

”We do a lot of different events at the gym here to honor those that have fallen in active duty: firefighters, police officers, military. It’s something that’s kind of dear to our hearts.

