Moss Bluff gym holds fundraiser in memory of fallen state trooper

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - A local gym held a fundraiser today in memory of George Baker, a Louisiana State Police Trooper who died in the line of duty last May.
CrossFit 171 in Moss Bluff hosted the “Baker Battle” a 36-minute challenge that included several exercises, including a 1-mile run, pushups, lunges, sit-ups, air squats, and burpees - which each participant had to complete.
Event organizer Angela Morris says these types of events are important to her and the gym.
”We do a lot of different events at the gym here to honor those that have fallen in active duty: firefighters, police officers, military. It’s something that’s kind of dear to our hearts.
The money raised at the event goes toward L36 A Warrior’s Way and helps families of fallen law enforcement, firefighters and members of the military.
