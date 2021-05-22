Lake Area resident dealing with more damage after flooding

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Christine Meaux has suffered more damage to her trailer home after she claims Blue Roof didn’t properly repair it after Hurricane Delta. The severe thunderstorms that roared through Lake Charles this week caused it to leak into her walls producing black mold and attracting termites.
“So basically when all this rain came it just went down the walls and my house is pretty much ruined,” said Meaux. “I thought oh my God you know my roof isn’t even covered because Blue Roof didn’t cover it all the way. I had like 7 inches all the way around. "
Meaux has sought help from organizations like FEMA, Cajun Navy, and the red cross but has not heard back for several months.
“But I can’t seem to get anybody out here to cover it so that FEMA’s adjusters can come out and at least say, ok it’s a loss or we’re going to put you in something, but to live in something like this it’s just horrible,” Meaux said. “I can’t do it no more, I need help and I need help now.”
We spoke with FEMA rep Tiana Suber for comment on what course of action people in similar situations should take.
“If there is a declaration for the recent floods then she would have to apply for that disaster as well. When we hear those types of cases we try to push that information up to individual assistance,” Suber added. “They will look up her case and they will speak with her and work with her and see what she is eligible for.”
Meaux says she doesn’t want to let go of the home but can’t keep living under these conditions.
“Yeah, it’s very sentimental because my daughter lived here who I just lost 3 years ago you know and this is my grandparent’s property and I love it here, but I can’t keep doing this,” Meaux said. “Not as a single parent.”
