KD’s Diner reopens after flooding

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After being flooded out on Monday, KD’s Diner was able to reopen their doors on Saturday, and some waited outside for hours to be seated.
“Going through the water, it was deep, it was sad to see people experiencing something that they’ve never been through before,” says patron Charles Roberts.
“I think the videos say it all,” says owner Missy Pittman. “When you have six to eight inches of water inside and people can’t leave...”
Owners say the deluge was more severe than what any other storm has brought their way.
“Big time - it was a lot worse because of the water level,” says Pittman. “For the hurricanes, water blew in; but from the storm, it rose in.”
KD’s Diner is where the day begins for many; so when the diner reopened its’ doors bright and early Saturday morning, lines were waiting to get their tables.
“Everyday, 7 days a week,” says patron Robert Douget.
“This is a home to a whole lot of people, 7 days a week, you heard ‘em,” says Pittman.
“It’s a morning ritual - the fraternal order of KD’s,” says Roberts.
“Same table, basically the same time, same days - the city starts right here at this table,” says patron Jimmie Boudreaux.
Some even call it the cornerstone of the city - worried the cascade of water could damage their daily dose of coffee, cream, and comradery.
“I was very worried about how long it was going to take, but the water receded in a decent amount of time, so we were able to get in here and just start cleaning and get ready to reopen,” says Pittman.
Others say the diner is just as resilient as the city is in recovering disaster after disaster.
“I wasn’t worried,” says Boudreaux. “This place - they find a way.”
Owner say luckily only a few pieces of equipment were damaged, but each can be easily repaired.
