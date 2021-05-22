FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much quieter pattern ahead other than a few hit-or-miss afternoon showers

The tropics remain quiet close to home, as the area of low pressure that is now inland over Texas, never fully developed. It did not achieve tropical depression or named storm status before moving inland overnight. An area of sub-tropical low pressure over the northern Atlantic was upgraded today, given the name Ana. This is only worth mentioning as it becomes the 7th consecutive year the National Hurricane Center has named a storm before the official start on June 1st. Otherwise, it has no bearing on U.S. weather as it stays well out to sea.