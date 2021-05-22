FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much quieter pattern ahead other than a few hit-or-miss afternoon showers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As many residents continue to clean-up from Monday’s flooding rains, the weather pattern looks to finally calm down significantly over the next several days. Other than a few spotty afternoon showers, rain chances each day remain much lower than the previous days despite plenty of clouds. The weather this evening looks fantastic for anything outdoors, with breezy ESE winds and temperatures falling through the 70s after sunset and into the middle 60s overnight.
We’ll wake up Sunday to mostly cloudy skies and see temperatures warm back into the 80s by afternoon. With lingering Gulf moisture in the air thanks to an area of low pressure over Texas, we could see a couple of stray afternoon showers popping up closer to midday and early afternoon. These won’t affect most areas and be limited to just a 10-20% coverage. We’ll see a few more additional pop-up thunderstorms Monday afternoon as well as possibly Tuesday before high pressure to our area moves closer to the region, squashing those daily rain chances to less than 20% by mid to late-week.
The tropics remain quiet close to home, as the area of low pressure that is now inland over Texas, never fully developed. It did not achieve tropical depression or named storm status before moving inland overnight. An area of sub-tropical low pressure over the northern Atlantic was upgraded today, given the name Ana. This is only worth mentioning as it becomes the 7th consecutive year the National Hurricane Center has named a storm before the official start on June 1st. Otherwise, it has no bearing on U.S. weather as it stays well out to sea.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
