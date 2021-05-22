Cowgirls advance to Game 5 of Baton Rouge Regional, def. GW 12-0

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowgirls avoided elimination after beating George Washington 12-0 in five innings.
The Pokes didn’t get off to the best start in the opening round but showed grit scoring at least two runs at the top of each inning. They now face a similar challenge against UL-Lafayette in another elimination game.
If the Cowgirls win they will move on to face LSU for the second time in the tournament and third overall this season. Whitney Tate (14-8) led the defense going all five innings allowing just five hits and no runs.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.