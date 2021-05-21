SWLA Arrest Report - May 20, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 20, 2021.
Kevin Charles Goffney, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; illegal use of weapons; contempt of court.
Mishawna Nicole Norman, 31, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to ID (2 charges); possession of stolen firearms; child endangerment; operating a vehicle while under suspension; contempt of court (3 charges); lamps on vehicle not lighted.
Jacobie Davonte Lede, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Andrew Ryan Montgomery, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Johnathan Tyler Pettis, 24, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Seth Russell Borill, 29, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.
Jeffery Alan Nunez, 28, Sulphur: Burglary; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000.
Michael Storm Dennis, 30, Baytown, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Logan Elizabeth Edge, 29, Baytown, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Demetrius Quinn Mitchell, 33, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions.
Heather Lynn Barton, 29, Beaumont, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kennith Allen Morris, 52, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; obscured windshields; failure to secure child; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; driver must be licensed.
Michael Joseph Allison, 27, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer (3 charges).
Kimberly Ann Wilson, 30, Iowa: Contempt of court (2 charges); instate detainer.
Tyler Daniel Young, 33, Lake Charles: Stalking.
Jimmy McClelland, 63, Lake Charles: Aggravated crimes against nature.
Michael David Hickson, 31, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; contempt of court.
Victor Lawrence Kirkwood, 56, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders; trespassing.
Troy Wayne Griffin, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; broken headlamps; no motor vehicle insurance.
Torrance Vaughn Guillory, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.