Sen. Cassidy and Sen. Kennedy visit SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The weather events of this week have grabbed the attention of our federal delegation as both Sen. Bill Cassidy and Sen Kennedy visited the Lake Area Friday.
“I’m sorry, I’m just sorry. We’ve been through a lot now...two storms and freezes and viruses and now rainstorms,” said Kennedy. “If I make it to heaven, the first thing I’m going to ask the good lord is why do bad things happen so often to good people.”
The weather has caused problems for everyone in Southwest Louisiana in the last year. Both senators, Kennedy and Cassidy, came to Lake Charles to assess the damage of Monday’s storm.
“This region’s been pounded. My job is to do what I can to help this region get fully back on its feet,” said Cassidy.
Cassidy was a guest on KPLC Sunrise Friday morning regarding some of the biggest concerns SWLA residents have here at home and on capital hill.
He spoke about his visit here today, residents facing issues with insurance claims, the federal perspective on disaster recovery, and relief for businesses facing hardships from COVID-19.
Cassidy and Kennedy both say they are still pushing for disaster relief funding; a bill that has been in the works for months that has yet to be put into action.
“Step one is to try to get some disaster relief from the two hurricanes. And there’s no sense bubble wrapping it, it’s been very frustrating,” said Kennedy.
“We are doing our best to address that frustration,” said Cassidy. “If I was Joe Biden, I could tell you when it was going to be because he’s ultimately the one that has to sign, but in the meantime, we’re trying to get it to the point where he will sign it.”
Despite their push, it could still be two months before a bill is passed. The senators said they are working on long-term solutions at the federal level and with local officials in hopes that the future generations in this region will be more prepared and better equipped for disasters moving forward.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.